We are losing huge capital, amidst debts and hypertension – Takoradi market traders lament

The relocated market circle traders of Takoradi have lamented of low sales since their relocation some five years ago.

They said the low patronage had resulted in huge debt toll which had left many traders depressed, hypertensive and alleged deaths.

The traders are therefore, calling on the government to as a matter of urgency to complete the remaining works on the abandoned market project.

Madam Lamisi Adam, who spoke on behalf of the trader’s expressed disappointment at the attitude of the city authorities, the MP for Takoradi and traditional authorities for their seemingly unconcerned posture towards the redevelopment of the market.

The traders were surprised that the Takoradi market, a central trading centre seemed to be in limbo while, other markets and sod cutting were underway for a 24-hour market.

The women noted how leaked roofs, thievery and security issues at the new market had also badly affected their lives.

“Livelihoods, families and dependents and even transportation continue to feel the pinch of the delayed projects.”

The traders, in their frustration had decided to stop paying market tolls from July 01, 2026, and organised series of unrest to demand an end to their suffering.

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