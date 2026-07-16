Photos: Mahama cuts sod for Juapong 24-Hour Economy Model Market

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has cut the sod for the construction of a 24-Hour Economy Model Market at Juapong in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region.
The project, which forms part of the government’s flagship 24-Hour Economy programme, is expected to serve as a major commercial hub, creating opportunities for traders, farmers, entrepreneurs, and small businesses.
The sod-cutting ceremony took place during President Mahama’s two-day #ResettingGhana Tour of the Volta Region, where he engaged residents and inspected key development initiatives.
Addressing residents and stakeholders, the President described the Juapong Model Market as a modern economic centre that will go beyond traditional trading activities by providing infrastructure for storage, processing, packaging, distribution, digital commerce, and access to financial services.
The Juapong Model Market has been classified as a Category Four Market under the 24-Hour Economy programme, making it one of the largest and most significant facilities under the initiative.
See the photos below:
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