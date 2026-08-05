Music

AJ Poundz receives prize for winning ‘Best Dressed’ at 2025 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards

Source: Prince Adu-Owusu  
  5 August 2026 5:25pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Media personality AJ Poundz has officially received her prize after being announced as the Best Dressed winner at the 2025 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards.

She was presented with a luxurious stay at Aqua Safari Resort during the launch of the 2026 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards, powered by Smirnoff, held at the Eden Gardens Hotel in Accra.

The presentation celebrated one of the memorable moments from last year's awards, where AJ Poundz impressed with her fashion statement to emerge as the Best Dressed personality of the night.

Beyond the prize presentation, organisers used the event to unveil the roadmap for the 2026 awards season, setting the stage for a series of activities leading to the main awards ceremony.

The launch also marked the beginning of preparations for the awards scheme's landmark 15th anniversary next year.

The event attracted DJs, entertainment industry stakeholders, sponsors, media personalities and music enthusiasts, who gathered to officially launch the new edition of the awards.

Guests were also treated to exciting performances from DJ Wallpaper, DJ Juicy, Viq and DJ Onaapo.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group