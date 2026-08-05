AJ Poundz receives prize for winning ‘Best Dressed’ at 2025 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards

Audio By Carbonatix
Media personality AJ Poundz has officially received her prize after being announced as the Best Dressed winner at the 2025 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards.
She was presented with a luxurious stay at Aqua Safari Resort during the launch of the 2026 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards, powered by Smirnoff, held at the Eden Gardens Hotel in Accra.
The presentation celebrated one of the memorable moments from last year's awards, where AJ Poundz impressed with her fashion statement to emerge as the Best Dressed personality of the night.
Beyond the prize presentation, organisers used the event to unveil the roadmap for the 2026 awards season, setting the stage for a series of activities leading to the main awards ceremony.
The launch also marked the beginning of preparations for the awards scheme's landmark 15th anniversary next year.
The event attracted DJs, entertainment industry stakeholders, sponsors, media personalities and music enthusiasts, who gathered to officially launch the new edition of the awards.
Guests were also treated to exciting performances from DJ Wallpaper, DJ Juicy, Viq and DJ Onaapo.
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