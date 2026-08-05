12 suspected illegal miners remanded after Forestry Commission swoop in Bosomtwe Forest Reserve

Twelve suspected illegal miners have been arrested following a two-day anti-galamsey operation by the Bekwai Forest District of the Forestry Commission in the Bosomtwe Range Forest Reserve in the Ashanti Region.

The operation targeted the illegal invasion of the protected forest, where the suspects were reportedly operating in three separate groups within Compartments 1, 10 and 12 of the reserve.

During the operation, the Forestry Commission seized and immobilised an excavator, a tricycle, seven Changfan machines, 21 water pumping machines, two power plants, two power generators and an air blower believed to have been used for illegal mining activities.

The suspects have been identified as Abu Naa, 40; Adakwa Mathew, 19; John Tibootey, 27; Nurudeen Issah, 26; Henry Peter, 42; Ruth Agbenyo, 40; Anthony Amadi, 21; Sesi Mclean, 43; Benjamin Owusu, 28; Richard Atta, 31; Sumaila Mohammed, 18; Abel Nti, 29; and Nyadzogbe, 43.

They were arraigned before the Bekwai Circuit Court, presided over by His Honour Isaac Apeatu, and remanded into police custody.

The court directed the accused persons to reappear on August 11 and 12, 2026.

Meanwhile, the Forestry Commission said a suspected kingpin, identified as Abena Ahenkan, who is believed to be behind one of the illegal mining groups, escaped during the operation and is currently being sought by authorities.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.