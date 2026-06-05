Forestry Commission CEO says over 350 private companies involved in forest plantations as sector generates $260 million

The Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission of Ghana, Dr Hugh C. A. Brown, has disclosed that more than 350 private companies and individuals are currently engaged in commercial forest plantation development within the country's forest reserves.

Speaking at the 2026 Tree for Life Reforestation Initiative held at West Africa Senior High School on June 5 under the theme "Forests and Economies," Dr. Brown said the growing participation of the private sector demonstrates increasing confidence in Ghana's forest restoration agenda.

"Currently, a total of over 350 private companies and individuals are engaged in commercial forest plantations within forest reserves, mainly for timber production and carbon credits," he stated.

Highlighting the contribution of the forestry sector to the national economy, Dr. Brown revealed that the industry recorded significant gains in 2025 through timber production and trade.

According to him, "In 2025, a total volume of 952,000 cubic metres of timber and timber products were supplied to the domestic and export markets, valued at roughly $260 million."

He noted that the figures underscore the importance of the forestry sector as a key contributor to economic growth, foreign exchange earnings, and employment creation.

Dr. Brown also pointed to growing interest in nature-based tourism, indicating that Ghana's protected areas continue to attract increasing numbers of visitors.

"Visitation to ecotourism sites within wildlife parks and forest reserves was estimated at roughly 800,000 visitors, an increase of over 20 percent over the previous year," he said.

Despite these gains, the Forestry Commission CEO expressed concern about the persistent threat posed by deforestation and forest degradation.

"However, in spite of these socio-economic and ecological benefits that we derive from our forests, deforestation and forest degradation continue, especially in the high forest zone, threatening wildlife habitats and biodiversity, climate resilience, and the health and livelihoods of forest-dependent communities," he stated.

He warned that continued destruction of forest resources could undermine efforts to preserve biodiversity, combat climate change, and sustain the livelihoods of communities that depend on forests.

Dr. Brown therefore called for greater commitment from all stakeholders to protect and restore the country's forest resources.

Touching on the achievements of the Tree for Life Reforestation Initiative, he said significant progress had been made in restoring degraded landscapes across the country.

"In 2025, a total of 23,600 hectares of deforested and degraded landscapes across the country were put under restoration through enrichment planting and forest plantation development," he said.

He noted that the initiative continues to play a vital role in Ghana's broader efforts to reverse forest loss, improve environmental sustainability, and enhance climate resilience.

The Tree for Life Reforestation Initiative forms part of ongoing national efforts to restore degraded forest lands while promoting sustainable forest management and creating economic opportunities through the responsible use of forest resources.

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