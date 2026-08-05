Sagnarigu MP appeals for calm after deadly communal clashes

The Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu, Atta Issah, has called for calm and restraint following violent clashes between residents of Damankunyili and Nyeshee in the Northern Region, which left one person dead and several others injured.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, August 4, the MP expressed deep sadness over the incident, describing the loss of life and destruction as unfortunate.

According to him, the two communities have coexisted peacefully for many years and should not allow the violence to undermine their shared history and development.

“Damankunyili and Nyeshee are sister communities that share a common history, culture and destiny. It is therefore heartbreaking to witness such an unfortunate development between people who have lived together as one,” he said.

Mr Issah stressed that no disagreement is worth the loss of human life and urged residents, particularly the youth, to immediately cease hostilities and embrace peace, dialogue, and mutual understanding.

He also appealed to traditional leaders, opinion leaders, religious leaders, and other stakeholders in both communities to work together to calm tensions and promote reconciliation while allowing the appropriate state institutions to handle the matter.

The Sagnarigu MP further called on the security agencies to conduct thorough investigations into the clashes and ensure that those responsible are identified and prosecuted through lawful means.

“I have full confidence in the security agencies to conduct thorough investigations and ensure that all those responsible for these criminal acts are identified and brought before the law. Justice must prevail, but it must be pursued through lawful means and not through acts of retaliation,” he stated.

Mr Issah commended the Municipal Chief Executive for Sagnarigu, Abdulai Imoro Gong, and the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) for their swift intervention in helping to restore calm.

He also urged residents to comply with the curfew imposed by the authorities, saying it is intended to protect lives and property and prevent further escalation of the conflict.

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