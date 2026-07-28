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Budget performance must reflect improved livelihoods, not politics — Sagnarigu MP

Source: Emma Ankrah  
  28 July 2026 2:43pm
Issah Attah
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Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu, Atta Issah, has argued that the true measure of any budget lies in its impact on the lives of citizens, insisting that the government's economic performance should be judged by improvements in livelihoods and key macroeconomic indicators rather than political rhetoric.

Contributing to the debate on the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review in Parliament on Tuesday, July 28, he said the country's improving macroeconomic indicators demonstrate that the economy is on a stronger footing.

"The performance of a budget should reflect in the livelihoods of people of all economic ages. Inflation is relatively stable within the 8% inflation band. That guarantees predictability and easy planning," he said.

He noted that bank lending rates have fallen from about 32% to 15.6%, while the Ghana Reference Rate has dropped from approximately 29% to 10.06%. He added that the Bank of Ghana's policy rate has also declined from around 29% to 14%, creating a more favourable environment for businesses to access credit.

According to the lawmaker, the lower interest rate regime has made capital more affordable for the private sector, contributing to a 32.8% increase in private sector credit.

Atta Issah further asserted that Ghana's economic reputation has improved internationally, arguing that the country is no longer regarded as a "junk economy."

"Ghana is now respected. Ghana is no longer described as a junk economy. All rating agencies across the globe have rated Ghana stable with a positive macro outlook," he stated.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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