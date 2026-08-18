Firefighters need stronger protection from smoke, air pollution risks – Clean Air Fund

The Country Lead for the Clean Air Fund, Desmond Appiah, has called for greater recognition and protection of firefighters in Ghana’s air-quality and occupational health policies.

Speaking on JoyFM Super Morning Show on Tuesday, August 18, Mr Appiah said firefighters face significant health and safety risks in the line of duty but remain inadequately recognised within policies addressing occupational hazards and air pollution.

He stressed the need for stronger measures to protect firefighters from the health risks associated with prolonged exposure to smoke and other harmful pollutants.

“We are not doing them a great service,” Mr Appiah said, describing the situation as a call to action for stakeholders to improve the health, safety and working conditions of firefighters.

He noted that firefighters routinely put their lives at risk by running towards dangerous situations to save lives and protect property, making greater investment in their protection essential.

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