It is time for Tuchel to offer Alexander-Arnold some trust

England head coach Thomas Tuchel's apparent lack of trust in Trent Alexander-Arnold has been one of the defining features - and a constant narrative - of his time in charge.

The 27-year-old right-back has won a Premier League title at Liverpool, then moved to Real Madrid, and has not started for England since being selected as a left-back by interim manager Lee Carsley when he scored in a 3-1 Nations League win in Finland in October 2024.

He was ignored for England's World Cup squad last summer, despite right-back being a cursed role for Tuchel, making it appear that whatever questions the German had about that position, Alexander-Arnold was never going to be the answer.

So Tuchel's decision to recall Alexander-Arnold for this four-game Nations League camp came as a surprise, so emphatically had he been marginalised by England.

It was against this backdrop that Alexander-Arnold became the ninth right-back used by Tuchel in 24 games when he finally got his start against Czech Republic in Prague as England tried to recover from the 3-2 loss to World Cup holders Spain at Wembley.

And, with perhaps something to prove according to Tuchel, Alexander-Arnold did exactly that in one world-class moment that might convince his coach to train his sights on what he can do rather than what he cannot.

It is time, in other words, for Tuchel to offer Alexander-Arnold some trust.

England, despite being in control, were toiling against the 10-man Czechs, who had seen danger man Pavel Sulc sent off after only 25 minutes for a reckless challenge on Elliot Anderson.

It was then, two minutes after the break, that Alexander-Arnold delivered a moment beyond those Tuchel has chosen ahead of him at right-back to pierce that stubborn resistance.

The player now officially known as "Trent", according to the name on the back of his shirt, had already made a 70-yard run into an attacking position in an attempt to increase England's attacking options.

When the move broke down, he regained possession before unfurling a magnificent right-foot delivery that floated in a teasing arc beyond three Czech defenders for Anthony Gordon to score with a stooping header that he made look far easier than it actually was.

Of course, Tuchel may still harbour those reservations about Alexander-Arnold's defending, and they were not put to the test here, but these few seconds showed exactly what he is about and what he can rightly argue is his unique selling point.

The defensive questions must wait for another day. The answers, whenever they come, would appear to shape Tuchel's thinking and Alexander-Arnold's England career, but he deserves the opportunity to provide them.

A delighted Tuchel told BBC Radio 5 Live: "He (Alexander-Arnold) did very well. He had an excellent assist. Overall, like everyone, he was professional, top attitude and one decisive action."

He added: "We never doubted that he can produce these kinds of assists. The deeper position in the second half suited him more than the higher position in the first half.

"Overall, I think we had a good and professional performance. Of course, the red card, especially an early red card, is such a heavy influence in the game. It makes the task sometimes a little bit more complicated psychologically."

'This must be close to make or break time'

Gordon, the grateful beneficiary of Alexander-Arnold's class, said: "I make that run time and time again and only a certain number of players have that ability, technique and bravery to be willing to make the mistake trying that pass. That's why he's so good and I've been dying to play with him for that reason.

"He's had his own journey with England. He would've liked to have played more than he has but he's been a great character during this camp. I've really enjoyed being around him."

Alexander-Arnold is a risk taker, both in the defensive and attacking context, but only Elliot Anderson (41) made more passes in the final third than he did (32), while only Anthony Gordon, with four, created more chances than the defender's three.

Tuchel, it should be stated, is not alone in having doubts about Alexander-Arnold.

Who can forget – although many would love to – Sir Gareth Southgate's ill-fated attempt to utilise Alexander-Arnold as a midfielder at Euro 2024? It was ditched after 54 minutes of England's second game against Denmark never to be seen again.

More will be revealed if Tuchel persists with Alexander-Arnold against Croatia behind closed doors in Rijeka on Saturday – but this must be close to make or break time for this lavishly-talented player who is 28 on 7 October.

If he cannot convince Tuchel in this camp, and surely that one moment of game-changing skill must be fixed in the head coach's mind, then you wonder if he ever will.

Alexander-Arnold said: "It was amazing. It's always an honour to represent my country. It's been a long time, but I've always believed I can play for England. That belief has always been there and it was about proving it at club level. The manager gave me a chance, now hopefully he is happy with how I played."

How happy? Time, and Tuchel, will tell.

Alexander-Arnold, however, could not have done any more as England, who sealed the three points with captain Harry Kane's 87th goal in 123 international appearances, got their Nations League campaign going in Prague.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.