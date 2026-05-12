Football

Tuchel submits 55-man provisional World Cup squad

Source: BBC  
  12 May 2026 11:24pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Thomas Tuchel has submitted his provisional England squad for the World Cup, with Luke Shaw, Danny Welbeck and Alex Scott believed to be among the players named.

It is understood that Real Madrid defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has also made the preliminary list.

World football's governing body Fifa permitted participating nations to submit a long list of 55 players for the tournament, which starts on 11 June, by midnight on Monday.

Tuchel will now work towards cutting down the squad to a final contingent of 26 players for the tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

There has been no official communication from the Football Association (FA) about the provisional squad, with the governing body planning to release England's final squad for the tournament on Friday, 22 May.

Alexander-Arnold, Shaw, Welbeck and Scott were all left out of Tuchel's previous squad for the friendlies against Uruguay and Japan - but are still in with a chance to make the plane across the Atlantic next month.

It will be intriguing to see whether Alexander-Arnold makes the final cut, particularly because of the injury concerns Tuchel currently has at right-back.

The former Liverpool man appeared to be facing an uphill battle to make the squad, with Tuchel preferring Chelsea's Reece James, Newcastle's Tino Livramento and Arsenal's Ben White in the position.

Last year Tuchel said Bayer Leverkusen's Jarrell Quansah, whose natural position is centre-back, was ahead of Alexander-Arnold in the race for a right-back berth.

But Arsenal defender White is a major doubt for the World Cup with a knee injury suffered in Sunday's win at West Ham, while Livramento is currently unavailable - though there is hope the Newcastle defender will be fit for the World Cup.

James, who is Tuchel's first-choice right-back, has also only recently returned from injury.

Elsewhere, Manchester United left-back Shaw could yet earn an international recall in time for the tournament.

Shaw hasn't played for England since the Euro 2024 final defeat against Spain, mainly due to injury.

But the full-back, who has played 34 times for England, is playing regularly for United, making 36 appearances for his club this season.

Welbeck has been a regular scorer for Brighton this season, with 14 goals for Fabian Hurzeler's team - but the veteran is yet to break into one of Tuchel's squads.

Bournemouth midfielder Scott was called up into the senior England squad for the first time in November but was omitted from Tuchel's previous party.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group