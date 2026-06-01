England players advised to holiday in US pre-World Cup

England head coach Thomas Tuchel

England head coach Thomas Tuchel advised his World Cup players to go on holiday in United States time zones before the tournament, to help the acclimatisation process.

A total of 21 of England's 26-man squad will arrive in Florida on Monday for their pre-tournament camp, where they will also face New Zealand and Costa Rica in warm-up matches on 6 and 10 June.

Many players are understood to have spent the off-season in the United States or Caribbean at the behest of the England boss.

The weather is sure to play a major factor in the tournament, with studies indicating that nearly a quarter of all World Cup games are likely to be played in temperatures higher than 26C.

Adapting to the US time zones will also be a factor, with England's tournament training base in Kansas City, Missouri, six hours behind UK time, which is the same as Dallas, where Tuchel's men face Croatia in their opening group game on 17 June.

The remaining Group L matches against Ghana and Panama, which will be played in Boston and New Jersey, respectively, will be played in a time zone five hours behind the UK.

To ensure England can hit the ground running, Tuchel requested that players travel west for their post-season break before joining up with the squad.

Arsenal quartet Declan Rice, Noni Madueke, Eberechi Eze and Bukayo Saka, and Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson - who were all involved in European finals this week - will join the rest of the squad at a later date.

Premier League players Alex Scott, Jason Steele, Rio Ngumoha, Josh King and Ethan Nwaneri will also join the squad for England's training camp in West Palm Beach, Florida.

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