Motorists brace for petrol hike as new pricing window opens today

Consumers should prepare for mixed movements in fuel prices as the latest pricing outlook points to increases in petrol and LPG prices, while diesel is expected to record a slight reduction from today.

The projections are contained in the latest outlook released by the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC) and sighted by Joy Business.

According to the forecast, petrol prices are expected to increase by between 4.2% and 6.2%. This could push the retail price of a litre to about GH¢15.92 at the pumps.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) is also projected to increase by up to 2.24%, with a kilogram expected to sell at around GH¢17.30.

Diesel, however, is expected to offer some relief to consumers. Prices are projected to decline by between 1.65% and 2%, bringing the cost of a litre to about GH¢17.21.

The projections are based on oil marketing companies that purchase petroleum products on credit from Bulk Oil Distribution Companies.

COMAC attributed the mixed price movements to developments on the international market and the continued impact of government-industry interventions aimed at cushioning consumers from sharp price shocks.

According to the Chamber, the Joint Government-Industry intervention, which began on May 16, 2026, continues to influence fuel pricing, particularly the expected extent of the petrol price increase.

Under the revised arrangement, the intervention on petrol has been completely removed, while the support on diesel has been reduced to GH¢1.07 per litre.

COMAC said the measures continue to shield consumers from the full impact of international market prices while allowing gradual adjustments toward prevailing global levels.

Data from the international market show that crude oil prices declined marginally in the latter part of May, falling from an average of $112.07 per barrel to $110.59 per barrel.

Refined petroleum product prices, however, recorded mixed movements. LPG posted the sharpest decline of 5.53%, followed by diesel at 5.35%, while petrol prices increased by about 3% during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the Ghana cedi recorded a slight depreciation against major trading currencies ahead of the new pricing window.

The exchange rate moved from GH¢11.30 to GH¢11.59, a development analysts attribute to rising dollar demand, dividend repatriation, disruptions in gold exports and cautious intervention by the Bank of Ghana.

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has also announced new price floors for the June 1 to June 16 pricing window.

Under the revised benchmark, no oil marketing company is expected to sell a litre of petrol below GH¢15.20. Diesel has been assigned a minimum price of GH¢15.49 per litre.

The new price floors represent an increase over the previous pricing window and signal continued adjustments in the downstream petroleum market.

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