SellQuic launches Ghana’s premier online AI assistant to responds to every customer instantly

Dr Renata Konadu is the CEO and Co-Founder.

Today, SellQuic officially launches its online AI Assistant, Ghana’s first and premier AI-powered customer engagement tool built specifically for online vendors.

It adds to SellQuic’s simple website offering and does something no tool in Ghana has done before: it responds to every customer inquiry, instantly and automatically, across WhatsApp, Instagram, and the website itself, day and night, without the vendor lifting a finger.

WhatsApp and Instagram have become the primary sales channels for small businesses across Ghana, but many vendors lose customers simply because they cannot keep up with the volume of messages.

SellQuic was built to change that.

Since its inception, SellQuic has offered online vendors across Ghana their own simple, ready-to-use website: a clean website where customers can browse products, add items to their cart, place orders, and track delivery progress, all in one place, without the vendor needing to build anything from scratch. For many small businesses, it has been their first time having a website to call their own.

Today, SellQuic takes a major leap forward.

“Ghanaian customers like to ask questions before they buy, even when all the information is already available. If vendors don’t respond quickly, those customers simply move on. We built this solution to make sure that never happens again,” Dr Renata Konadu, CEO & Co-Founder, SellQuic

The Game Changer: Ghana’s Premier Online AI Assistant

Built alongside the SellQuic websites, the AI Assistant is the feature that changes everything. It is trained on the vendor’s own products, prices, and descriptions, and it handles every customer conversation automatically, in real time, so vendors can focus on running their business instead of being glued to their phones.

Features are Instant replies to WhatsApp and Instagram messages, real-time responses on products, pricing, and availability, and a customisable brand voice for each vendor. Also included are centralised tracking of customers and orders, smart follow-ups to convert interested buyers and seamless handover of complex conversations to vendors.

Channels Covered at Launch are Instagram DMs, WhatsApp DMs, SellQuic Website Chat and Business Chat Link

The People Behind SellQuic

SellQuic was co-founded by two people who saw the same problem from different angles and decided to fix it together.

Dr Renata Konadu is the CEO and Co-Founder. Based in the UK, where she also serves as a lecturer at the University of Southampton, Renata built SellQuic from firsthand experience of Ghanaian vendors losing sales simply due to poor sales systems and slow response times.

She leads strategy, partnerships, and operations at SellQuic, driven by a clear mission: to turn everyday conversations into a seamless selling system across Africa.

Maurice Nyamah is the CTO and Co-Founder, leading all platform development and technical operations from Ghana.

It was Maurice who architected the entire website system and AI Assistant, building the integrations that connect vendors across Instagram DMs, WhatsApp, and the SellQuic websites.

With deep expertise in social commerce and AI development, he is the technical force behind SellQuic’s vision to make AI-powered selling accessible to every small business in Ghana and beyond.

Together, they have built something Ghana has not seen before.

Empowering Small Businesses Across Ghana

With thousands of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) relying on social media for the bulk of their sales, the introduction of simple websites combined with AI-powered assistance marks a significant step forward in improving the efficiency and competitiveness of Ghanaian vendors.

SellQuic emphasises that the AI Assistant is not designed to replace human connection; it is designed to support vendors, allowing them to focus on fulfilling orders and growing their businesses while ensuring that no customer inquiry ever goes unanswered.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.