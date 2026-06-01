Speaker Bagbin to convene African parliamentary leaders at 10th GITFiC in Accra

Following a successful engagement between a delegation from Ghana International Trade and Finance Conference and Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the latter has agreed to convene parliamentary leaders to 10th GITFiC Conference in Accra.

The meeting centred on a second consultative meeting on the Global Debt Initiative and the role of African parliaments.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the meeting in the Speaker’s office reviewed progress on GITFiC’s Global Debt Initiative and examined how his role as President of the Conference of Speakers and President of African Legislatures (COSPAL), could help advance action plans adopted at the first and second Global Debt Initiative meetings ahead of the forthcoming third meeting.

“The Speaker reaffirmed his strong support for the initiative, highlighted the historical roots of the global debt challenge, and underscored how GITFiC’s work under Agenda 2031 can support Africa and the wider Global South through improved debt management, sustainability, and cancellation, while helping to prevent a return to unsustainable borrowing”.

The statement said he directed his office to fully commit to the agreed action plans and, in his capacity as President of COSPAL, to invite and host Speakers and Presidents of Parliaments from across Africa at the 10th GITFiC Annual Meeting on the Third Global Debt Initiative and the Second AfCFTA Tertiary Students’ Congress, to be held in Accra in October 2026.

The GITFiC delegation was led by Mr. Samuel Sarpong and accompanied by members of the National Technical Working Committee on Agenda 2031, responsible for the Global Debt Initiative and AfCFTA implementation.

“For International Media: The 10th GITFiC Annual Meeting is expected to provide a platform for African parliamentary leaders, policy makers, and experts to engage with national, continental, and global stakeholders on practical solutions to the debt vulnerabilities facing emerging and developing economies in consonance with the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.”

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