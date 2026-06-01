Accra Academy @ 95: Nana Oye celebrates legacy, backs major infrastructure drive

Accra Academy has officially launched its 95th anniversary celebrations with a call on alumni, corporate institutions and development partners to help preserve the legacy of one of Ghana’s most respected secondary schools.

The launch, held at the Ridge Church Hall in Accra on Friday, May 29, also featured the unveiling of the school’s 95th anniversary logo and the announcement of a year-long programme of activities under the theme: “Accra Academy at 95 Years: A Legacy of Pride, Purpose and Achievement.”

The event brought together distinguished alumni, students, education stakeholders, government officials, corporate leaders and members of the public.

Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration), Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, who was the Special Guest of Honour, delivered a personal reflection on her deep connection to the institution, revealing that four generations of her family attended the school.

Describing herself as “more Bleoo than most people know,” she said the values and traditions of Accra Academy had played a significant role in shaping her life despite being an alumna of Wesley Girls’ High School.

She paid tribute to the school's founders, noting that Accra Academy was established in 1931 by four visionary young men determined to provide quality education to deserving students, regardless of their financial background.

Nana Oye praised the school’s contribution to national development, highlighting its role in producing leaders in government, the judiciary, diplomacy, science, sports and other professions.

She said the institution’s enduring values of discipline, service, excellence and purpose remain relevant to Ghana’s development agenda and align closely with the government’s vision for national transformation.

According to her, the country’s progress depends on citizens who are committed to integrity, service and lasting impact.

“The values that have sustained Accra Academy for ninety-five years are the same values Ghana needs today. The call is not merely to appear successful, but to build with purpose, serve with integrity, and leave a lasting legacy,” she stated.

As part of the anniversary launch, Nana Oye officially unveiled the commemorative logo and endorsed a calendar of activities that includes memorial lectures, mentorship programmes, alumni homecoming events, fundraising initiatives and infrastructure projects.

She also appealed to alumni, parents, corporate organisations and development partners to support plans to renovate the Konuah Assembly Hall and the Legacy Staff Quarters.

She described the projects as critical investments needed to preserve the school’s heritage and strengthen its future.

The ceremony featured addresses by the Headmaster, the Board of Governors and the Accra Academy Old Boys Association.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu delivered the keynote address, while former Speaker of Parliament Edward Doe Adjaho chaired the event.

As the school begins its journey towards its centenary celebrations, stakeholders were urged to embrace Accra Academy’s motto, “Esse Quam Videri” — To Be Rather Than To Seem — as a guiding principle for leadership and nation-building.

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