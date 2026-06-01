‘SEEN’: Stephen Nyamekye’s new exhibition shines spotlight on Ghana’s unsung workers

Audio By Carbonatix
Award-winning photographer and visual storyteller Stephen Nyamekye is turning the spotlight on some of Ghana’s most overlooked workers through a new exhibition titled SEEN.
Opening on June 6 at AkunaPod in Labone, the exhibition uses portrait photography and visual storytelling to celebrate the people whose daily labour keeps communities functioning but often goes unnoticed.
From fishermen returning from the sea at dawn to market women, drivers and artisans, SEEN captures the lives of individuals whose work forms the backbone of everyday life.
Through a collection of carefully composed portraits and documentary-style images, Nyamekye shifts attention from the bustle of city life to the people behind it. Rather than portraying them as background figures, the exhibition places them at the centre of the story.
The exhibition explores how different forms of labour are interconnected and essential to society. It highlights the journey of goods and services through communities, from farmers who produce food to transport operators who move it and traders who make it accessible to consumers.
At the heart of the exhibition is a reflection on visibility, dignity and the value society places on work. Through expressions, gestures and everyday environments, Nyamekye’s photographs reveal stories of resilience, discipline and purpose.
The exhibition also challenges audiences to reconsider the people they encounter daily and the often unseen systems sustained by ordinary workers.
According to the organisers, SEEN is rooted in themes of humanity, community and recognition. It seeks to spark conversations about whose contributions are acknowledged and whose efforts are often taken for granted.
In an era where visibility is increasingly shaped by social media and public attention, the exhibition offers a quieter but powerful form of recognition for those whose work continues to shape society.
SEEN opens on June 6 at AkunaPod, located on First Norla Street in Labone, Accra. Members of the public are invited to attend and engage with the stories behind the images.
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