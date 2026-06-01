Ghana-UK Investment Summit – Resetting Investor Confidence Through Ghana’s Cocoa Value Chain

Wisdom Kofi Dogbey, Managing Director, Cocoa Marketing Company (Ghana) Ltd.

As Ghana and the United Kingdom convene in London today for the Ghana-UK Investment Summit under the theme, “The Reset Agenda: Restoring Investor Confidence to Unlock Opportunities and Shared Prosperity,” one bold message is clear: Ghana’s cocoa sector is entering a new phase of strategic repositioning.

For decades, Ghana’s cocoa has been admired globally for its premium quality, strong institutional systems, and the reliability of its export architecture. Our beans have supplied some of the world’s most respected manufacturers, supported national foreign exchange earnings, and sustained hundreds of thousands of farming households. Yet, as the global investment environment changes, Ghana must do more than defend its reputation. We must convert that reputation into bankable opportunities across the cocoa value chain.

At Cocoa Marketing Company, our mandate places us at the commercial epicentre of this ambition. As the sole authorised exporter of Ghana’s cocoa, CMC markets Ghana’s cocoa to the world, manages key export relationships, and plays a direct role in how value is created, protected, and returned to the national economy. Our work is therefore not limited to selling cocoa beans. We are helping to shape a more investable, transparent, and value-driven cocoa sector.

The reset agenda for cocoa begins with a simple truth: the future of producer countries cannot rest only on the export of raw commodities. Africa produces the majority of the world’s cocoa, yet captures only a small fraction of the value generated from chocolate and cocoa-based products. This imbalance has persisted for too long. It exposes producing countries to price volatility, limits industrial job creation, and leaves too much value outside the economies that produce the raw material.

Ghana is now taking deliberate steps to change this position.

One of the most significant policy directions is the commitment to process at least 50 per cent of Ghana’s cocoa domestically. This is a practical investment proposition. Ghana already has installed processing capacity of about 500,000 metric tonnes per annum, but actual utilisation has remained below potential due largely to cocoa beans allocation and working capital constraints. By aligning policy, financing, and allocation mechanisms, Ghana is creating a clearer path for processors to operate at higher capacity and for investors to participate in the next stage of cocoa value creation.

For investors, this matters because one of the biggest historical risks in cocoa processing has been the uncertainty of cocoa beans. A processor may have a factory, technical expertise, export channels, and buyers, but without predictable access to beans on commercial terms, the investment case becomes weaker. CMC’s role in the allocation framework helps reduce this uncertainty. Through transparent commercial arrangements, processors can plan better, financiers can assess risk more clearly, and downstream manufacturers can build longer-term offtake relationships with confidence.

Reducing uncertainty, in my opinion, is how investor confidence is restored.

Ghana’s cocoa reforms also speak directly to financing. The movement toward domestic cocoa bond financing represents a landmark shift in how the sector can mobilise capital. Rather than relying solely on traditional external financing arrangements, Ghana is seeking to channel domestic liquidity into a productive, export-backed sector. With CMC’s cocoa export receivables serving as a key revenue engine, the cocoa bond programme creates an opportunity to develop a structured local-currency instrument anchored in one of Ghana’s most strategic export sectors.

This opens a wider conversation on financial innovation. Credit insurance, structured trade finance, receivables discounting, and risk-sharing instruments can help make cocoa transactions more secure and bankable. When receivables are properly insured, they become stronger assets for financing. Licensed Buying Companies can access working capital more easily. Processors can buy beans and fulfil export contracts with greater confidence. Banks can lend against clearer risk profiles. Investors can price opportunities with better information.

The cocoa value chain becomes more than a production system. It becomes an investment platform.

Today’s investors and buyers are not only looking for quality; they are looking for traceability, compliance, sustainability, and institutional credibility. CMC is focused on strengthening Ghana’s position as a reliable origin in an increasingly demanding global market. Ghana has made important progress in farm mapping and traceability, giving the country a competitive advantage as global markets tighten sustainability and due diligence requirements. For investors, this reduces reputational risk and improves Ghana’s attractiveness as a responsible sourcing destination.

At the same time, Ghana’s quality differential remains a major national asset. Our quality control systems, grading standards, and institutional discipline have positioned Ghanaian cocoa as a premium origin. The task ahead is to ensure that this quality advantage is carried into semi-finished and value-added products. Cocoa liquor, butter, cake, powder, and other derivatives must increasingly reflect the same reliability that global buyers associate with Ghanaian beans.

This is where partnership becomes essential. Government policy can create direction. CMC can provide commercial coordination. COCOBOD can strengthen institutional oversight. Processors can expand capacity utilisation. Financial institutions can design suitable products. Insurers can de-risk transactions. Development partners can support sustainability and innovation. Manufacturers can commit to long-term offtake. Investors can provide patient capital for processing, logistics, packaging, warehousing, technology, and downstream integration.

The opportunity is not limited to Ghana alone. Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire together remain central to the global cocoa economy. If origin countries increase domestic processing and build stronger regional value chains, West Africa can shift from being primarily a supplier of raw materials to becoming a major centre for cocoa processing, innovation, and trade. The African Continental Free Trade Area further strengthens this opportunity by opening pathways for intra-African trade in semi-finished cocoa products and cocoa-based manufacturing.

For the Ghana-UK Investment Summit, the cocoa message is therefore timely. Ghana is not simply inviting investors to look at cocoa as a traditional commodity. We are inviting them to see cocoa as a structured value-chain opportunity with multiple entry points: domestic processing, export finance, credit insurance, logistics, warehousing, packaging, sustainability infrastructure, technology, and long-term offtake partnerships.

The reset agenda must ultimately deliver shared prosperity. In cocoa, shared prosperity means farmers receiving fairer value, processors operating at higher capacity, exporters accessing better financing, investors earning sustainable returns, and Ghana capturing more value from a crop that has shaped our national story for generations.

At CMC, we are committed to marketing Ghana’s cocoa with integrity, professionalism, and a forward-looking commercial mindset. We recognise that investor confidence is built through credibility, consistency, transparency, and performance. The reforms underway give Ghana an opportunity to present a stronger cocoa investment case to the world.

As we engage partners in London, our message is clear: Ghana’s cocoa sector is ready for a new investment conversation. We are building a value chain that is more resilient, more transparent, more financeable, and more beneficial to all stakeholders.

Ghana is ready to lead that reset.

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By Wisdom Kofi Dogbey, Managing Director, Cocoa Marketing Company (Ghana) Ltd.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.