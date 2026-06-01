MTTD arrests 13 drivers for illegal use of sirens on Kasoa-Winneba highway

Audio By Carbonatix
The Central East Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) has arrested 13 drivers for the unauthorised use of sirens and emergency lights during a special enforcement exercise on the Kasoa-Winneba Highway.
The operation was conducted on May 30, 2026, at Budumburam as part of ongoing efforts by the Ghana Police Service to enforce road traffic regulations and promote discipline among motorists.
According to the MTTD, the drivers were found operating vehicles fitted with sirens and emergency lamps without the required authorisation, contrary to provisions of the Road Traffic Regulations, 2012 (L.I. 2180).
During the exercise, members of the MTTD Task Force educated the offenders on Regulations 65 and 74 of the law, which govern the use of warning devices and emergency equipment on vehicles.
“The drivers were found using sirens and emergency lamps without the required authorisation,” the Police said in a statement.
The offenders were subsequently processed in accordance with the law. Officers also removed the unauthorised sirens and emergency lights from the vehicles.
The drivers were issued warning letters and cautioned against engaging in the practice again.
The use of sirens and emergency lights is restricted to authorised emergency and security services, as well as other approved state institutions. Police say the unauthorised use of such equipment poses safety risks to road users and undermines traffic management efforts.
The Central East Regional Police Command says it remains committed to enforcing road traffic regulations and ensuring safety, order, and discipline on the country's roads.
The latest exercise forms part of broader efforts by the MTTD to clamp down on traffic offences and improve compliance with road safety laws across the region.
Latest Stories
-
TOR to refine Ghanaian crude oil from June 2026—Mahama
28 minutes
-
Ghana is now a global example of economic recovery — Mahama
29 minutes
-
Today’s Front pages: Monday, June 1, 2026
51 minutes
-
MTTD arrests 13 drivers for illegal use of sirens on Kasoa-Winneba highway
57 minutes
-
Ghana-UK Investment Summit – Resetting Investor Confidence Through Ghana’s Cocoa Value Chain
2 hours
-
Afoko urges NPP to focus on the future and move beyond past divisions
2 hours
-
Telecel Ghana kicks off nationwide network expansion drive for stronger connectivity
2 hours
-
Sekyere East: Anaemia prevalence among pregnant women rises steadily despite fewer antenatal registrations
2 hours
-
Obuobia Darko-Opoku to champion sustainable financing for specialised healthcare at Ghana–UK Investment Summit 2026
2 hours
-
St. Elizabeth Hospital launches fundraising drive for emergency ward expansion and modern equipment
2 hours