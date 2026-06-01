Ghana is now a global example of economic recovery — Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama says Ghana has emerged as a global example of economic recovery, citing growing international recognition of the country's improving economic performance and renewed investor confidence.

Speaking at a diaspora town hall meeting in London on Sunday, 31 May 2026, as part of his engagements with Ghanaians during a high-level visit to the United Kingdom, President Mahama said Ghana’s economic turnaround is increasingly being referenced as a model for other African countries pursuing economic stabilisation and growth.

According to him, international development and financial institutions now point to Ghana as an example of how a nation's economic fortunes can be transformed within a relatively short period through deliberate policy reforms and sound economic management.

“Ghana is back again. Ghana is working again. The macro economy is stable, and all the macro indicators are looking very much in the right direction. Indeed, a lot of people are surprised at how it was achieved. And Ghana has become the poster boy for economic recovery across the world.

“Anytime they go for the Spring Meetings at the World Bank and the IMF, everybody is pointing the other African countries to Ghana and saying, ‘Go to Ghana and learn how they did it,’” he said.

President Mahama urged Ghanaians both at home and abroad to take pride in the country’s progress, describing the current trajectory as evidence that Ghana is steadily advancing towards the aspirations envisioned by its founding leaders.

“This is the time when we must be proud to be Ghanaians, not only when our economy is doing well, but because we can see that we are making progress towards the country that our forebears dreamed us to become,” he stated.

The President also reflected on Ghana’s historic role in Africa’s development and integration, highlighting the country's longstanding commitment to Pan-Africanism and continental unity.

“We have led Africa's liberation struggle, and under our first president, we pushed for African continental unity, and Ghana has been at the forefront of Pan-Africanism,” he added.

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