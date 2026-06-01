Gilbert Boateng Agyare writes: Disability law reform in Ghana: Why transparency matters

Ghana’s efforts to review and strengthen its disability legislation represent a significant milestone in the country’s commitment to promoting the rights, dignity, and inclusion of persons with disabilities.

The proposed review of the disability law has the potential to address existing gaps, align national legislation with international standards, and improve the lives of millions of Ghanaians with disabilities.

However, as discussions surrounding the proposed disability bill continue, concerns have emerged regarding the extent to which key stakeholders within the disability sector have been informed about the process. More importantly, there are growing concerns that the content of the bill that has reportedly been forwarded to Cabinet is not known to the disability community and Organizations of Persons with Disabilities (OPDs) across the country.

This situation raises important questions about transparency, participation, accountability, and compliance with both national and international obligations.

Globally, disability rights advocacy is guided by the principle of “Nothing About Us Without Us.” This principle recognises that persons with disabilities must actively participate in decisions, policies, and legislation that affect their lives.

Disability legislation is unique because it directly impacts access to education, employment, healthcare, transportation, social protection, political participation, accessibility standards, independent living, and protection from discrimination. Consequently, the voices of persons with disabilities must be central to the law-making process.

A disability law developed without adequate disclosure of its contents risks failing to address the real barriers experienced by persons with disabilities. Consultation is meaningful only when stakeholders have access to the actual content under consideration to be able to make a sagacious or shrewd assessment to see if the content being considered has a high potential or propensity of resolving our numerous predicaments.

Many stakeholders within the disability sector may have participated in previous consultations, workshops, validation meetings, or submitted recommendations at various stages of the review process. However, if the final draft that proceeds to the cabinet is not made available to them, there is no way for them to determine the following:

Whether their recommendations were incorporated;

Whether critical disability concerns were adequately addressed;

Whether provisions that may negatively affect persons with disabilities have been introduced;

Whether the draft reflects the aspirations of the disability community;

Whether implementation challenges identified by practitioners have been considered.

Without access to the final draft, stakeholders are effectively being asked to trust a process whose outcome they cannot verify.

The 1992 Constitution of Ghana promotes citizen participation, accountability, transparency, and inclusive governance. Public policies and legislation are generally stronger and more effective when those affected by them are given a meaningful opportunity to contribute.

Transparency is not merely about informing people that a law is being reviewed. It also involves ensuring that stakeholders have access to sufficient information to provide informed feedback before critical decisions are taken.

A disability bill that is not known to the disability community before Cabinet consideration may create perceptions of exclusion, even where consultations may have occurred at earlier stages.

Ghana is a state party to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Article 4(3) of the Convention requires States Parties to closely consult with and actively involve persons with disabilities, including through their representative organisations, in the development and implementation of legislation and policies concerning them.

The spirit of this provision goes beyond symbolic consultation. It promotes continuous engagement and meaningful participation throughout the policy development process.

Meaningful participation becomes difficult when stakeholders do not have access to the final proposals that will shape their rights and opportunities for generations to come.

Where key stakeholders are unaware of the contents of a disability bill before it reaches Cabinet, several consequences may arise:

1. Reduced Stakeholder Ownership

Persons with disabilities and disability professionals may feel disconnected from the final outcome of the process.

2. Loss of Valuable Technical Expertise

Important observations from practitioners and disability specialists may not be captured before the legislation advances to the next stage.

3. Increased Risk of Legislative Gaps

Certain practical realities affecting persons with disabilities may remain unaddressed.

4. Implementation Challenges

Government institutions responsible for implementing the law may face difficulties if practical concerns were not identified during the drafting stage.

5. Public Criticism and Resistance

Stakeholders who later discover provisions they disagree with may call for amendments, creating avoidable tensions and delays.

6. Weakening Public Confidence

Transparency helps build trust. A lack of information may create uncertainty and speculation within the disability community.

The objective should not be to delay progress but rather to strengthen the legitimacy and quality of the proposed legislation.

Before the bill proceeds through the remaining stages of approval, consideration should be given to making its contents accessible to:

Persons with disabilities;

Organisations of Persons with Disabilities;

Disability professionals and practitioners;

Civil society organisations;

Development partners; and

Other relevant stakeholders.

This would allow stakeholders to review the provisions, identify any gaps, and provide constructive feedback that can strengthen the final legislation.

In a nutshell, I am of the conviction that the review of Ghana’s disability law is not to be driven by limited information and restricted stakeholder engagement. The issue is not whether consultations occurred at some point in the process but rather whether the disability community and relevant technical stakeholders have had the opportunity to review and understand the contents of the bill that is intended to govern their rights and welfare.

A disability law should inspire confidence among persons with disabilities and must be one which seeks to protect the rights and aspirations of such people.

I wish to contend unequivocally that confidence is built through transparency, accountability, participation, and meaningful engagement.

If the proposed disability bill truly reflects the aspirations and needs of persons with disabilities, then making its contents known to the disability community and relevant stakeholders should not be viewed as a challenge. Rather, it should be seen as an essential step towards building a stronger, more inclusive, and widely accepted legal framework for disability rights in Ghana.

“Nothing About Us Without Us” should remain the guiding principle throughout the disability law reform process.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.