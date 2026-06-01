Bank of Africa reaffirms commitment to supporting communities and institutions

Audio By Carbonatix
The Managing Director of Bank of Africa, Abderrahmane Belbachir, has reiterated the bank’s commitment to supporting communities and public institutions through impactful corporate social responsibility initiatives.
He made the remarks during a donation of polytanks to the Tesano Police Training School, a gesture aimed at improving water storage capacity and enhancing living and training conditions at the facility.
According to Mr. Belbachir, the access to reliable water supply is essential for the effective functioning of institutions, particularly training establishments where large numbers of people live and work.
He noted that the donation reflects the bank’s commitment to contributing to the development of communities and institutions that play vital roles in national development.
“Bank of Africa remains committed to supporting communities and institutions through impactful interventions that improve lives and strengthen public service delivery,” he said.
Mr. Belbachir added that the bank will continue to identify opportunities to support organisations whose activities contribute to the growth and well-being of the country.
Receiving the donation, officials of the Tesano Police Training School expressed appreciation to Bank of Africa for the support. They described the donation as timely and said the additional water storage facilities would help improve water availability for both trainees and officers.
The police authorities further commended the bank for partnering with the institution and called for stronger collaboration between the private sector and security agencies to help address infrastructure and welfare needs.
The donation forms part of Bank of Africa’s broader corporate social responsibility programme, which focuses on supporting education, health, community development and other initiatives that create positive social impact.
The gesture underscores the growing role of corporate institutions in complementing government efforts to improve public infrastructure and support institutions that serve the nation.
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