YEC calls for action-oriented young leaders to drive Ghana’s development

The Youth Empowerment Consortium (YEC) has called for the emergence of a new generation of action-oriented young leaders, emphasising that Ghana's sustainable development depends on individuals who can transform ideas into practical solutions rather than merely identifying challenges.

The call was made during the induction and swearing-in ceremony of participants under the YEC Governance Programme, held under the theme "Youth Mobilisation for National Development" on Saturday, May 30.

The programme brought together 165 participants, made up of members of the Youth Model Parliament and youth ministers drawn from various districts and constituencies.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Founder and Acting General Secretary of the Youth Empowerment Consortium, Edward Marfo, stressed the urgent need for leaders who are prepared to implement meaningful solutions to national challenges.

He explained that the programme serves as "a simulation of Ghana's governance system as a form of training to train future leaders who are passionate about governance and political leadership," providing participants with practical exposure to leadership, decision-making, and public administration.

Focus on Responsible and Ethical Leadership

Mr Marfo noted that the consortium's mission goes beyond leadership training and seeks to cultivate individuals who demonstrate responsibility, integrity, compassion, and service excellence.

According to him, Ghana requires leaders who are willing to take action rather than merely pointing out societal problems.

"As a group, our mission is to produce leaders who are known for their responsibilities in action. I think we cannot only pinpoint the problems that we have in our nation, but we need actors who will implement critical solutions towards our nation's development," he said.

He further highlighted the importance of character and moral values in leadership, stressing that effective leaders must possess a genuine desire to serve others and contribute positively to society.

"We are raising leaders who are known for their responsibilities in action. Again, leaders who are known for their integrity in character, individuals who are known for their compassion and their quest for excellence in programmes and project execution," he added.

Confidence in Future Leaders

Expressing confidence in the calibre of participants enrolled in the programme, MMrMarfo stated that both current and former members have demonstrated the potential to make meaningful contributions to national development.

"From my experience so far, our leaders who are here today and previous ones have what it takes to actually lead, and we are proud of that as we continue to train them and take them through processes that will make it better for Ghana's sustainable development," he said.

Encouraging Community Impact

The YEC leader revealed that many of the participants are already actively contributing to development within their communities through non-governmental organisations, social intervention initiatives, and community-based projects.

He commended their efforts and encouraged them to remain disciplined, focused, and committed to their aspirations.

"We've always been encouraging them to keep up the good work because most of them run NGOs in their constituencies and districts. Some are into projects that are making Ghana better. We ask them to be disciplined and consistent and to keep pushing for their goals and aspirations," he stated.

Six Years of Youth Empowerment

Reflecting on the consortium's journey over the past six years, Mr Marfo described the experience as rewarding and urged young people across Ghana to take advantage of opportunities available to them for personal growth and community development.

"It's been an amazing journey so far for the Youth Empowerment Consortium for over six years now. I use this opportunity to call on the critical mass of young people within our nation to sit up and use the little opportunities they can lay their hands on to do the best for themselves and their communities," he said.

He also appealed to development partners, institutions, and individuals interested in youth empowerment to support the consortium's activities through strategic partnerships and collaboration.

"I also use this to reach out to stakeholders, those who are interested in youth development, to reach out for collaborations and support the activities that we do. I really believe that this will go a long way to support our nation's development," he added.

Leadership Requires Preparation and Accountability

Addressing the newly inducted participants, Mr Marfo underscored the importance of personal development and preparedness for leadership.

According to him, aspiring leaders must first develop themselves before taking on positions that require them to manage people, resources, and organisational goals.

"You are coming to lead, and you are coming to manage resources, and you are expected to take the organisation to another level. The first thing is that you, the individual, must be effective, prepare yourself, and have a direction," he advised.

He further highlighted teamwork and collaboration as essential leadership qualities, noting that successful leaders must be capable of working effectively with others and building strong systems that support collective success.

Mr Marfo also cautioned emerging leaders against making excuses or avoiding responsibility when challenges arise. He stressed that accountability remains one of the most important attributes of effective leadership.

He emphasised that leadership requires the courage to accept responsibility when things go wrong, learn from mistakes, and use those experiences to improve performance and decision-making.

Promoting Active Citizenship

The YEC Governance Programme forms part of the consortium's broader efforts to equip young people with leadership competencies, governance experience, and practical skills while promoting active citizenship and meaningful youth participation in national development.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.