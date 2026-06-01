Mahama courts investors in London, says Ghana offers stability and strong growth outlook

Ghana has positioned itself as a stable and strategic destination for global investment, with renewed efforts to attract capital amid shifting global economic dynamics, President John Mahama told investors in the United Kingdom (UK).

Mr Mahama asserted while addressing the Ghana–UK Investment Summit in London on Monday, June 1, where he underscored Ghana’s readiness to engage investors seeking resilient and emerging growth markets.

He noted that the current global economic environment is prompting businesses and investors to reassess supply chains, diversify investment destinations, and position themselves for the next phase of global transformation.

"This summit comes at a defining moment for Ghana and, indeed, for Africa. Around the world, businesses and investors are reassessing supply chains, searching for resilient growth markets, diversifying investment destinations, and positioning themselves for the next era of global economic transformation," he said.

According to him, Ghana offers a compelling proposition defined by political stability, democratic maturity, strategic geographic access, and improving macroeconomic fundamentals, all supported by a government committed to fostering a transparent and investor-friendly business climate.

"In that changing global landscape, Ghana offers something increasingly valuable: political

stability, democratic maturity, strategic geographic access, improving macroeconomic fundamentals, and a government committed to creating a transparent and investor-friendly business environment."

He emphasised that these strengths place Ghana in a favourable position to attract sustainable investment flows and deepen economic partnerships, particularly with the United Kingdom and other global stakeholders.

The summit brought together business leaders, institutional investors, policymakers, and development partners to explore opportunities for enhanced economic cooperation between Ghana and the UK.

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