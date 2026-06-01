Middle East tensions delayed Ghana’s path to single-digit interest rates – BoG Governor

Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Johnson Pandit Asiama

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, has indicated that the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have slowed efforts to reduce interest rates to single-digit levels in Ghana.

Speaking at the Ghana-UK Investment Summit 2026, Dr. Asiama said developments in the Middle East have created uncertainties in global markets, influencing inflation expectations and monetary policy decisions across many economies, including Ghana.

According to the Governor, the Bank of Ghana had anticipated a faster pace of monetary easing as inflation continued to trend downward. However, external shocks linked to the crisis in the Middle East have complicated the outlook.

Dr. Asiama noted that conflicts in the region have implications for global energy prices, shipping costs and supply chains, factors that can feed into domestic inflation and affect the central bank's policy decisions.

He explained that while Ghana's macroeconomic indicators have shown significant improvement in recent months, policymakers must remain cautious in order to preserve price stability and sustain the gains achieved in the economy.

The Governor nevertheless signaled that a return to policy rate cuts remains possible if conditions in the Middle East stabilize and inflationary pressures continue to ease.

"If developments in the Middle East normalise, it could create room for further easing of the policy rate," he suggested, pointing to the central bank's commitment to supporting economic growth while maintaining inflation control.

The Bank of Ghana has in recent years maintained a tight monetary policy stance to combat inflation and stabilize the economy. Recent improvements in inflation and exchange rate stability have raised expectations among businesses and investors for lower borrowing costs.

Dr. Asiama's comments are likely to be welcomed by businesses seeking relief from high financing costs, as they suggest that the central bank remains open to further monetary easing once external risks subside.

The remarks come as Ghana continues to pursue economic recovery and stabilization efforts aimed at restoring investor confidence and supporting sustainable growth.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.