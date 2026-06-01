BoG Governor proposes International Financial Services Centre in Accra to attract global investment

Audio By Carbonatix
The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama, has announced plans to establish an International Financial Services Centre in Accra as part of efforts to position Ghana as a leading financial hub on the African continent.
Speaking at the Ghana-UK Investment Summit 2026 in London, Dr. Asiama said the proposed initiative could significantly enhance Ghana's attractiveness to international investors and financial institutions.
According to him, the vision is to create a globally competitive financial services ecosystem that would facilitate investment flows, support cross-border transactions and strengthen Ghana's role in international finance.
"I am looking at an International Financial Services Centre in Accra because the whole of Africa there is none. So in my mind, maybe in the next two or three years we can do it, and we are ready for investment. I want to see more diaspora people invest in Ghana," he stated.
Dr. Asiama said Ghana has made significant progress in strengthening its financial sector and is well-positioned to leverage its stable political environment, strategic location and growing digital infrastructure to attract global capital.
The Governor noted that the proposed centre would serve as a platform for international financial institutions, investment firms and multinational businesses seeking opportunities across Africa, while also providing a gateway for investors looking to access emerging markets on the continent.
Diaspora Investments Remains Key Objective
The Governor stressed that attracting greater diaspora investment remains a key objective, explaining that Ghanaians living abroad possess substantial financial resources and expertise that could contribute meaningfully to the country's economic transformation.
According to him, creating a world-class financial services centre would help channel more diaspora funds into productive sectors of the economy, including infrastructure, manufacturing, technology and entrepreneurship.
Industry experts at the summit observed that the establishment of an international financial hub could boost foreign direct investment, create high-value jobs and enhance Ghana's competitiveness within the global financial landscape.
The proposal forms part of broader efforts by the Bank of Ghana and other stakeholders to deepen the country's financial markets, expand investment opportunities and position Ghana as a preferred destination for international business.
If realised, the International Financial Services Centre could become one of the most significant financial sector initiatives in Ghana's recent history, strengthening the country's ambition to serve as a gateway for investment into Africa.
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