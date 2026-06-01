Avoid non-essential travel to South Africa over xenophobic attacks – Gov’t tells Ghanaians

The government of Ghana has advised Ghanaians to avoid non-essential travel to South Africa until further notice following a rise in xenophobic attacks targeting African nationals in the country.

In a travel advisory issued on June 1, the government expressed grave concern over what it described as increasing attacks by groups presenting themselves as anti-immigrant vigilantes, resulting in injuries, looting, destruction of property and the takeover of businesses owned by foreign nationals.

According to the advisory, the attacks have specifically targeted Africans and have created growing security concerns for Ghanaian nationals living and working in South Africa.

"The government of the Republic of Ghana has observed with great concern the increasing xenophobic attacks in South Africa targeted at Africans by groups presenting themselves as anti-immigrant vigilantes, which have resulted in degrees of injuries, closure and takeover of businesses, looting and loss of properties," the statement said.

The government said it has already taken several diplomatic and protective measures in response to the situation.

These include lodging formal protests through diplomatic channels, summoning South Africa's Acting High Commissioner in Accra and petitioning the African Union over the developments.

It also said efforts have been made to evacuate affected Ghanaian nationals from South Africa.

"The Mahama Administration has taken a number of steps, including conveying formal protests at the highest diplomatic level, summoning the South African Acting High Commissioner in Accra, petitioning the African Union and evacuating our nationals," the statement noted.

As a precautionary measure, the government urged Ghanaians considering travel to South Africa to review their plans carefully and postpone non-essential trips until the security situation improves.

"The government of Ghana hereby advises Ghanaian nationals to exercise extreme caution in their travel plans and avoid non-essential travel to South Africa until further notice," the advisory stated.

For Ghanaians already residing in South Africa, the government encouraged regular contact with the Ghana High Commission to ensure access to consular assistance and emergency support when needed.

"Ghanaian nationals in the country are urged to maintain regular contact with the Ghana High Commission for consular services," the statement added.

The government further assured citizens that it would continue working closely with South African authorities to facilitate the safe evacuation of Ghanaian nationals who wish to return home.

"The government of the Republic of Ghana will continue to collaborate with the relevant authorities of the Republic of South Africa to facilitate the evacuation of Ghanaian nationals to ensure their safety," it said.

Meanwhile, Ghana has called on the South African government to take decisive action to protect foreign nationals and restore law and order.

The statement urged authorities in South Africa to "provide adequate security for targeted groups of Africans in its territory and take measures to enforce law and order in the spirit of genuine Pan-Africanism and African integration."

The latest advisory highlights growing concern within the Ghanaian government over the safety of its citizens abroad and underscores its commitment to protecting nationals wherever they may be.

Reaffirming that commitment, the government stated that it remains focused on safeguarding the welfare of Ghanaians both at home and overseas.

"The government of the Republic of Ghana reiterates its commitment to prioritising the welfare of Ghanaian nationals home and abroad," the advisory said. 300 Ghanaians have been evacuated to Ghana, and 600 more who have indicated their willingness to return home are being processed to embark on the journey to Ghana.

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