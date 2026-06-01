Football | National

WAFCON 2026: Black Queens pull out of preparatory three-nation tournament

Source: GFA  
  1 June 2026 11:59am
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Ghana Black Queens have withdrawn from the upcoming three-nation women’s tournament scheduled to take place in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania during the June FIFA international window.

The tournament was expected to feature hosts Tanzania, Ghana, and Malawi from June 1 to June 9 as part of preparations for upcoming international competitions.

The Black Queens were initially set to participate in the competition as part of preparations toward the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

However, Ghana will no longer take part in the tournament following a decision to withdraw from the competition.

The Black Queens are now expected to continue preparations in Accra during the FIFA window and play friendly matches in Accra.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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