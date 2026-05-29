Bjorkegren names 22-member Black Queens squad for three-nation tournament 

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren has named his 22-member squad for the upcoming three-nation tournament to be staged in Tanzania.

Hosted by Tanzania, the Black Queens will join alongside Malawi to complete the teams to compete in the tournament.

The tournament forms part of Ghana’s preparations for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) to be staged in Morocco.

The 22-member squad includes two goalkeepers, seven defenders, six midfielders as well as seven forwards.

The squad is mainly made up of the players who competed in the Pink Ladies Cup which happened earlier this year in Dubai.

Ghana Women’s Premier League top scorer Ajegipina Zakaria is the only home-based player invited to camp for the games against Tanzania and Malawi.

Here is the full squad called up by Kim Lars Bjorkegren:

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