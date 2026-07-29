Sports Minister pledges government’s full support to Black Queens ahead of WAFCON opener

The Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has thrown his full support behind the Black Queens, urging the team to play with courage and confidence ahead of their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) opener against Cape Verde.

The Minister paid a morale-boosting visit to the team's training session in Morocco on the eve of Wednesday's Group C encounter.

He delivered messages of encouragement on behalf of the Executive, Parliament and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation.

Addressing the players and technical team, Hon. Adams assured the Black Queens that the entire nation stands firmly behind them as they embark on their quest for continental success.

"I bring you warm greetings and the unwavering support of the Executive and Parliament. The whole nation is behind you, believing in your talent and your ability to make Ghana proud."

The Minister urged the players to approach every match with belief and determination, reminding them that they carry the hopes of millions of Ghanaians.

"When you step onto that pitch, play with courage, play for one another and play for the millions of Ghanaians who believe in you. Leave everything on the field and let your performances speak for the nation."

He also challenged the team to embrace the opportunity before them and write a memorable chapter in Ghana's football history.

"This tournament is your stage to inspire a generation. You have been here before last year and you performed. We are back to do it again and even better than last year. Go out there, compete fearlessly and show Africa the true spirit of the Black Queens."

Hon. Adams commended the players and technical staff for their commitment throughout preparations and expressed confidence that their hard work would translate into positive performances during the tournament.

The Black Queens will kick off their WAFCON 2026 campaign against Cape Verde on Wednesday, July 29, at the Moulay Rachid Stadium.

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