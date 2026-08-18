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Fire destroys more than 27 wooden structures at Spintex Coastal junction

Source: Deborah Quarcoo  
  18 August 2026 12:26pm
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A fire outbreak at Spintex Coastal junction has destroyed more than 27 wooden structures following an incident that occurred early Tuesday morning.

According to ADO I Kojo Poku, who reported from the scene, the fire started at about 6:20 a.m. and quickly spread through the wooden structures, resulting in extensive destruction.

More than 27 structures, along with their contents, were destroyed before firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) responded with two fire appliances deployed from nearby fire stations. A private water tanker also supported the operation by supplying additional water to sustain firefighting efforts.

After several hours of operations, firefighters eventually extinguished the fire at about 9:22 a.m.

One church and an adjoining building were also affected by the fire.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established.

The GNFS has urged the public to observe fire safety measures, take necessary precautions and report fire outbreaks immediately when detected.

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