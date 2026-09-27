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Photos from the 3rd Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Fair Clinic 

Source: Emmanuel Tetteh | Judy Yayra Avanu  
  27 September 2026 4:54pm
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The 3rd Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Fair Clinic is still buzzing with activity at the Junction Mall in Nungua as the final day enters its closing hours, with more patrons continuing to visit the venue to explore homeownership, financing and property solutions.

Prospective homeowners, property investors and existing homeowners are still engaging exhibitors and industry experts, seeking advice and exploring opportunities across the housing and construction sectors.

The three-day fair has brought together financial institutions, property developers, building-material suppliers and other service providers, giving patrons the opportunity to access a wide range of housing-related solutions at one location.

Below are some photos:

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