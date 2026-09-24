GNFS contains Dansoman, La fires and saves three adjoining buildings

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has contained separate domestic fires at Dansoman Exhibition and La Centre-Norkor Tso Ashishi in the Greater Accra Region, preventing the flames from spreading to adjoining properties.
The incidents occurred on Tuesday, September 22, 2026. At Dansoman Exhibition, firefighters arrived within five minutes of receiving the alert and quickly contained a fire that had engulfed a single-room apartment before extinguishing it completely.
Although the occupant’s personal belongings were destroyed in the Dansoman fire, no casualties or injuries were recorded.
At La Centre-Norkor Tso Ashishi, several wooden structures were engulfed in flames, prompting a response from the Trade Fair Fire Station, supported by personnel from the National Headquarters Sub-Station and the Ghana Armed Forces.
Four wooden structures and their contents were destroyed in the La Centre fire. However, firefighters successfully prevented the flames from spreading to three adjoining buildings, saving the properties from further damage.
The GNFS said no casualties or injuries were recorded in either incident, while investigations are underway to establish the causes of the fires.
The incidents were contained in a statement filed by the GNFS Public Relations Officer for the Greater Accra Region on Wednesday, September 23, 2026.
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