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British couple on honeymoon killed in helicopter crash on Greek island

Source: BBC  
  18 August 2026 12:43pm
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A young British couple and their pilot were killed in a helicopter crash on the Greek island of Sifnos on Monday, Greek police have said.

They have been named as newlyweds Alexander Cromie and Marie Ebert, who were in Greece on their honeymoon.

The private helicopter crashed just metres from a landing pad, killing the pair and their pilot, a Greek national.

The couple are said to have taken the helicopter from the village of Markopoulo near Athens to the popular holiday island, Kathimerini reported.

Greece's aviation safety authority told the BBC it was investigating the crash and that its investigators were heading to the scene on Tuesday to gather evidence and speak to witnesses.

The BBC has contacted the UK Foreign Office, the Greek authorities and the aviation company for comment.

Asset management firm Blackstone, where Cromie worked, said in a statement: "We are shocked by the tragic passing of three people, including our colleague Alex Cromie and his wife Marie Ebert, who were celebrating their honeymoon.

"Alex was beloved by everyone who knew and worked with him at Blackstone, and our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones."

A senior police official told the Times that the crash came just before the helicopter's scheduled landing time of 18:15 local time (16:15 GMT).

Sifnos' Deputy Mayor, Manolis Foundoulakis, arrived at the scene shortly after the incident and told local news site Newsit there was almost "nothing left" of the aircraft.

He said locals saw the helicopter crash within metres of their homes and had described a "bizarre engine noise coming from the aircraft" as it was about to land.

He said two of the victims were found in the wreckage, while the third was a short distance away.

Firefighters worked to tackle a blaze which broke out after the crash, and the flames had been extinguished by Monday evening.

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