Three killed after Los Angeles news helicopter crashes while covering fatal bus collision 

A news helicopter operated by Angel City Air and providing aerial coverage for NBC Los Angeles and Telemundo 52 crashed Tuesday evening in the Chatsworth neighbourhood of suburban Los Angeles. The aircraft went down just before 19:00 local time between two commercial buildings, igniting a fierce fire that spread to four vehicles and two storage containers. More than 70 firefighters rushed to the scene to battle the blaze and assist the victims.

Fatal Toll and Identified Victims

Three people died as a result of the crash, and two others were transported to a local hospital for medical care. The station identified the two crew members on board as aerial photojournalist Eliana Moreno and pilot George Marciniw, whom colleagues remembered as valued friends. Officials confirmed that a third fatality occurred on the ground when the aircraft came down, though that individual's identity was withheld pending notification. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass noted the broader human cost of the evening, stating, "We lost five Angelenos today," referencing both the helicopter disaster and an earlier traffic collision.

Compounding Disasters in Southern California

The helicopter was one of several news aircraft in the area reporting on a severe transit accident that occurred earlier in the day. A sports utility vehicle collided with a Los Angeles Metro city bus at 17:03 on Nordhoff Street, leaving two people dead and six others injured. First responders were already working near the transit crash site when the aircraft went down shortly before 19:00. Witnesses near the second scene reported seeing the helicopter behaving erratically before losing altitude and crashing into a massive blaze.

Immediate Reactions and Official Responses

Newsrooms across Southern California reacted with deep shock and grief as confirmation of the disaster emerged during live broadcasts. During emotional live coverage on NBC4, veteran news anchor Colleen Williams told viewers, "We knew it was a news chopper. We knew we'd lost contact with our people out there, and we've just received confirmation."

LAFD Captain Branden Silverman provided early details from the ground, stating, "We do have one confirmed patient that seemed to be outside of the helicopter when it crashed." Silverman added, "That person was declared deceased on scene."

Witness Zareh Sevanesian recalled the harrowing moments from the street, noting he told his wife, "That helicopter is not flying right." He described encountering a chaotic scene near the wreckage, calling it "one of the most violent fires I had ever seen."

Elected officials extended public condolences via social media and press briefings. The LAPD's Central Division shared that it extended "thoughts and prayers to the family, friends and colleagues of KNBC 4, Los Angeles." Mayor Karen Bass expressed that she was "absolutely devastated by the loss of life in Chatsworth tonight," adding, "My heart is with the families and loved ones of those we lost in the tragic bus collision and helicopter crash."

California Governor Gavin Newsom also shared a statement, writing that "our hearts are with the victims and families of tonight's devastating Metro bus and helicopter crashes in Chatsworth, and with the entire NBC4 family," while offering gratitude to emergency personnel. NBC Los Angeles and Telemundo 52 released a joint statement noting, "We are deeply saddened to share that a helicopter providing aerial news coverage for NBC4 and Telemundo 52 was involved in a fatal accident in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening," and extended "heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of those who lost their lives."

Ongoing Investigation

Federal aviation authorities have assumed control of the inquiry into why the aircraft went down. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will lead the formal investigation to determine the exact sequence of events and cause of the crash.

Broader Context and Industry Impact

Aviation safety experts note that electronic news gathering operations require complex coordination among multiple aircraft in restricted airspace during breaking news events. The dual tragedies in Chatsworth have prompted renewed discussions across Southern California newsrooms regarding the inherent risks faced by aerial journalists and pilots who deliver vital real-time visual context to the public.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.