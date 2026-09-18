Burna Boy to headline halftime show at 2026 NFL Paris game 

Grammy Award-winning international star Burna Boy will headline the halftime show at the National Football League's first-ever regular-season game in Paris. The fixture brings the iconic American sport across the Atlantic, featuring a historic matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New Orleans Saints. The game takes place on October 25 at Stade de France. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time, which translates to 2:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time and 1:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time in Ghana.

Stadium History and Personal Significance for the Artist

This performance marks a triumphant return to Stade de France for the Nigerian Afrobeats artist. Last year, he made history by becoming the first African artist to headline a solo concert at the venue, playing to a sold-out crowd of over 80,000 people. France represents his third-largest streaming market globally, sitting just behind the United States and the United Kingdom.

Reflecting on the upcoming milestone, Burna Boy shared his perspective in an official statement. "Paris gave me one of the biggest nights of my career, and to walk back into Stade de France for a moment like this means everything," Burna Boy told Jonathan Landrum Jr. of The Associated Press in a statement. He added, "The NFL is bringing something to France that has never happened here before, and I get to stand in the middle of it representing African music, and I intend to give the people a show they will not forget."

League Expansion and International Series Context

The fixture forms part of the league's largest international calendar to date. The organisation is staging a record nine games across four continents and seven countries this season. Alongside Paris, Melbourne and Rio de Janeiro are hosting regular-season games for the first time. The global schedule has previously visited cities like London, Munich, Frankfurt, Madrid, Dublin, Sao Paulo, Mexico City, and Toronto, surpassing sixty total games played outside the United States.

To match the scale of these overseas events, the league is producing a record seven international halftime shows. Tim Tubito, the NFL's senior director of global game presentation, music and entertainment, emphasised the significance of the booking. "The first NFL game in France deserves a halftime moment that matches the occasion, and there is no artist better suited to it than Burna Boy," Tubito said. Tubito further noted, "Paris is one of the great cultural capitals of the world, and African music sits right at the heart of what the city listens to. Burna Boy has already made history in this stadium, and bringing him back to perform in front of a global audience gives us the chance to create something genuinely memorable."

Star-Studded Global Lineup of Halftime Performers

The league is pairing several international fixtures with major musical acts. The Jonas Brothers performed earlier this month during the Melbourne game between the San Francisco 49ers and the New Orleans Rams. The upcoming slate features Ricky Martin and Pedro Sampaio in Rio de Janeiro on September 27, Ayra Starr in London on October 11, Cage the Elephant in Munich on November 15, and Mexican rock trio The Warning in Mexico City on November 22.

Musical Background and Global Accomplishments

Born Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, the artist blends reggae, dancehall, hip-hop, R&B, and Afro-fusion melodies. He won the Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album in 2021 for his 2020 release "Twice as Tall." His extensive discography also features "African Giant," "Love, Damini," and his recent album "No Sign of Weakness." He has landed nine tracks on the Billboard Hot 100, including "Dai Dai," a collaboration with Shakira for the FIFA World Cup 2026 that topped Billboard's Global Charts and surpassed one billion views on YouTube. Through consistent global touring, he continues to pave the way for a new generation of African musicians reaching worldwide audiences.

Broadcast Options for Fans Across Ghana and Africa

Fans across Ghana and other countries in Sub-Saharan Africa can watch the NFL season and major international showcases live on ESPN and ESPN2. Viewers across the continent can also tune in through digital streaming via NFL Game Pass on DAZN. In addition, local broadcasts in France remain available through France Télévisions and beIN Sports, with L'Équipe covering the game later that same evening.

Cultural Convergence and Global Sports Diplomacy

Major sports leagues are expanding their physical footprints into new international territories. This strategy deliberately integrates localised musical icons. It reflects a broader shift toward cultural diplomacy. Thus, entertainment and athletic competition increasingly operate as a unified global language.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.