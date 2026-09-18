Football

GPL 2026/27: Hearts of Oak to extend winning run against Bechem – Coach Kapor

Source: Haruna Mubarak  
  18 September 2026 12:06pm
Kapor Nebojsa
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Hearts of Oak will be aiming for a third consecutive victory in the Ghana Premier League when they face Bechem United on Matchday Three at the University of Ghana Stadium on Saturday.

The Phobians have made a good start to the new campaign, collecting maximum points from their opening two matches and scoring six goals.

That record has taken them to the top of the league table, with head coach Nebojsa Kapor confident his side can maintain its perfect start against the Hunters.

“Very important thing is, like you told, our confidence level is very high because of two victories, especially the victory against Bibiani, which is the derby match, and I am sure these three points will give us a lot in future,” Kapor said.

“We will see benefits on this victory, but the current moment is the most important.

“As I told, our confidence level is very high, and players are really believing in everything we are doing, and I'm sure we will continue our winning path.”

Bechem will arrive in Accra looking to recover from their first defeat of the campaign after the loss to Karela United.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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