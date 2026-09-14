‘I am not a magician’ – Zdravko Logarušić on Nations FC exit from Africa

Audio By Carbonatix
Nations FC head coach Zdravko Logarušić says he is “not a magician” but “just a coach” following the club’s early exit from the CAF Confederation Cup.
The Abrankese-based side were held to a 1-1 draw by Mali’s FC Diarra in the second leg of their preliminary-round tie, bowing out 2-1 on aggregate.
The result brought Nations FC’s maiden campaign in continental football to an end at the preliminary-round stage.
Logarušić blamed significant changes to his squad and the absence of key players for some of the difficulties his side faced.
"I am not a magician, I am just a coach," he said during the post-match interview.
"A lot of players left the club [and] a lot of players came. Our five top signings could not play the game.
"Korsah [left-back] had to play as a central defender [and other makeshift changes], we are a bit disorganized.”
Nations FC earned their place in the Confederation Cup after winning the FA Cup last season, representing Ghana in continental competition for the first time.
The club will now turn its attention to domestic football after suffering relegation from the Ghana Premier League at the end of the 2025/26 season.
Nations FC are competing in the Division One League this season.
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