NDC disqualifies Dzifa Gunu from La Dadekotopon contest

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has upheld the disqualification of Ghana Digital Centres Limited Chief Executive Officer, Dzifa Gunu, from contesting the party’s La Dadekotopon Constituency Secretary position.

Speaking in an interview on October 5, NDC Acting Director of Elections and IT, Mahdi Gibril, said the Regional Elections Committee had formally notified Mr Gunu of the decision.

“I know the regional elections committee have written to disqualify him,” Mr Gibril added.

Mr Gibril explained that the decision was based on the party’s guidelines, which set specific eligibility requirements for prospective candidates.

“Those who didn’t meet the criteria of the party guidelines are disqualified. Those who have been disqualified have the opportunity to appeal,” he said.

He said a petition had been filed against Mr Gunu during the vetting process, alleging that he had not resigned from his position by the time he filed his nomination.

“Dzifa Gunu had filed, he appeared before the vetting committee, and there was a petition that until the time he was filing, he had not resigned. Per our guidelines, one has to resign for six months before filing,” Mr Gibril said.

According to him, Mr Gunu explained that his appointment had been made by the appointing authority and that he had subsequently submitted his resignation letter to the authority.

Mr Gibril said Mr Gunu was allowed to provide evidence of his resignation but instead wrote to seek clarification on his status without submitting the requested documents.

Mr Gunu has appealed the decision and is seeking to have the disqualification reversed.

Meanwhile, Mr Gibril announced that the online portal for the purchase of nomination forms for the constituency elections will open on Tuesday, October 6, and remain accessible until Thursday, October 8.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.