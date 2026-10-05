Black Star Experience announces national choral music contest to discover new Ghanaian talent

The Black Star Experience Secretariat has announced a new National Choral Music Contest aimed at discovering, developing and promoting emerging choral talent across Ghana.

The contest, introduced during the Secretariat's regional creative stakeholder engagements, is a major initiative under the Music Pillar of the Black Star Experience, with participation expected from choral groups and institutions across the country.

The announcement forms part of a broader stakeholder engagement programme being held under the theme, “Enhancing National Understanding and Ownership of the Black Star Experience.” The engagements seek to deepen grassroots participation in the initiative while bringing together creative practitioners, cultural stakeholders, institutions and communities around a shared national cultural vision.

The competition will begin at the regional level, with choral groups from schools, churches, tertiary institutions, communities and other organised bodies competing for the opportunity to represent their regions at the national finals in Accra.

The Secretariat has been engaging stakeholders across the country as part of efforts to build awareness, encourage participation and strengthen regional ownership of the Black Star Experience.

Beyond the competition itself, the initiative is designed to provide a platform for artistic development, mentorship, performance and exposure, while creating opportunities for young people and other professionals within Ghana's creative and cultural industries.

A key focus will be the celebration of Ghana's choral tradition and musical heritage. The contest is expected to encourage greater appreciation of indigenous compositions and musical expressions while providing room for creativity and innovation.

The organisers also see the nationwide format as an opportunity to bring together participants from different regions, communities and cultural backgrounds, using music as a platform for cultural exchange and national cohesion.

The wider creative ecosystem could also benefit from the initiative, with composers, conductors, music educators, sound engineers, event organisers and other practitioners potentially finding opportunities around the competition.

The Black Star Choral Music Contest forms part of the broader Black Star Experience, with music identified as one of its key pillars. The initiative seeks to use culture and creativity to deepen national participation while showcasing Ghana's cultural identity to wider audiences.

The Secretariat expects the contest to increase participation in cultural activities, identify outstanding choral groups, strengthen appreciation for Ghanaian choral music and establish a nationally recognised platform for celebrating the art form.

The regional competitions will therefore serve as the first stage of a national journey, with successful groups earning the opportunity to represent their regions at the finals in Accra.

As stakeholder engagements continue, attention will now turn to the choral groups and institutions that will compete for a place on the national stage.

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