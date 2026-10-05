Miracles Aboagye questions Mustapha Gbande’s authority to direct EOCO arrest of Manhyia South MP

Newly elected Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dennis Miracles Aboagye says it is unfortunate for a political operative to direct a law enforcement agency to arrest a sitting Member of Parliament.

His comments follow an admission by NDC Deputy General Secretary Mustapha Gbande that he instructed the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to arrest Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah.

Speaking on JoyNews’ The Pulse on Monday, October 5, Mr Aboagye questioned the basis for Mr Gbande’s directive, arguing that his position as a political party official does not give him the authority to direct EOCO on who to arrest.

“It's unfortunate... I saw his clip from the AM show and I was just shaking my head. And I'm sure a lot of people are watching, both locally and in the international community. People are asking themselves, what kind of democracy is Ghana running?” he asked.

Mr Aboagye said the admission raises concerns about the independence of law enforcement agencies and reinforces claims of selective justice under the current administration.

“If we have a situation where it takes Mustapha Gbande to direct the EOCO on whom to arrest in this country, it now explains why for a very long time people have been complaining about selective justice,” he said.

He further argued that Mr Gbande, who also serves as Deputy Director of Operations at the Office of the President, is not a security official and therefore has no professional mandate to direct EOCO operations.

According to him, law enforcement agencies must apply the law equally, warning that selective application of legal authority amounts to an abuse of that authority. “Any law that you selectively apply is illegal,” he said.

Mr Aboagye said he expected Mr Gbande to apologise for his admission rather than justify the directive, insisting that law enforcement decisions should be based on professional assessments and established procedures rather than political instructions.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.