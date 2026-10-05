We must address the role of boys in impregnating young girls, not just blame girls – Kobby Kyei

Ghanaian media personality and social commentator Kobby Kyei has called for a broader conversation about teenage pregnancy, arguing that society must pay greater attention to the role of men who impregnate young girls.

Speaking with Nikki Samonas on Joy Prime's Changes, Kobby Kyei said discussions surrounding teenage pregnancy often place much of the blame on girls while overlooking the men involved.

According to him, in many cases, young girls are impregnated by older men, yet society quickly points fingers at the girls, labels them as wayward, and stigmatizes them while the men go free without any consequences.

He described the situation as unfair and hypocritical, noting that many teenage mothers are forced to drop out of school, their future is destroyed, and they are shamed by their own communities, while those responsible for the pregnancies continue with their lives.

"We must address the role of men in impregnating young girls instead of placing the blame solely on the girls. We need to be intentional about raising boys. We need to change the narrative of paying attention to the boychild " he stated.

Kobby Kyei believes the issue should be approached from both sides, with attention given to the responsibilities of men and the circumstances that lead to young girls becoming pregnant.

"In the quest to empower the boy child, I tell them that we need to carry the girls along when I go to the schools because both genders move together. You can't go to the schools to empower the girls and leave the boys. Who are they going to have the sex with?" The humanitarian quizzed.

He called on parents, traditional leaders, and law enforcement agencies to hold men accountable and to strengthen systems that protect young girls from exploitation, abuse, and predatory behavior.

He further argued that addressing teenage pregnancy effectively requires more than just preaching abstinence to girls. Ghana, he said, must have honest conversations about poverty, lack of protection, peer pressure, and the power imbalance that makes young girls vulnerable.

His comments have sparked conversations about accountability, child protection, and the need for society to address the root factors contributing to teenage pregnancies in Ghana.

Kobby Kyei’s position is that tackling the menace needs a more balanced approach; one that ensures greater responsibility from men while also creating a safer environment for young girls to grow and thrive.

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