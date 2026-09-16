Huge challenges remain in tackling teenage pregnancy along coast – Gender Minister

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, says Ghana has made progress in reducing teenage pregnancy, but significant challenges persist in coastal communities.

According to the Minister, factors including transactional sex, where some girls exchange sex for items they need, continue to contribute to teenage pregnancies in parts of the coastal belt.

“Teenage pregnancy, I think the situation has improved, but along the coast, we are seeing that there are huge challenges,” the Minister said during the Government Accountability Series on Wednesday.

She noted that government’s provision of sanitary pads to schoolgirls under an initiative by President John Dramani Mahama could help address some of the challenges confronting girls.

The Minister also said teenage pregnancy should no longer automatically prevent girls from continuing their education, citing measures by the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Ministry of Education to support pregnant students.

She said the Gender Ministry is collaborating with other government institutions, civil society organisations and community stakeholders to intensify education and awareness on teenage pregnancy.

The Minister stressed the importance of involving traditional and religious leaders in efforts to address the problem, particularly in affected communities.

She also urged families not to reject girls who become pregnant, warning that social and psychological abuse could further affect their wellbeing.

“We encourage families not to disown the girls because they are pregnant,” she said.

The Minister cited an incident involving a pregnant student who, despite being allowed to remain in school, was subjected to psychological abuse to the extent that it affected her.

She called for stronger collaboration between families, communities and the state to ensure that interventions aimed at reducing teenage pregnancy also protect the education and wellbeing of affected girls.

She expressed hope that sustained efforts by government, civil society organisations and other partners would help reduce teenage pregnancy and improve awareness among young people.

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