Photos from National Conference on Housing Finance

The National Conference on Housing Finance brought together stakeholders from across Ghana’s housing and financial sectors to deliberate on ways to improve access to affordable housing finance.

The conference, held on Wednesday, October 7, provided a platform for discussions on innovative financing solutions, affordable housing loan products and strategies to expand access to formal housing finance, particularly for low- and middle-income households.

President John Dramani Mahama, who addressed the conference, announced a GH¢1 billion government contribution towards a proposed GH¢3 billion revolving fund for the National Housing Fund.

He also tasked participants to work towards securing commitments from at least three financial institutions to introduce new or revise affordable housing loan products within the next six months.

Check out some photos from the National Conference on Housing Finance

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.