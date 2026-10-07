Mahmud Kabore picks NDC Ashanti Regional Communication Officer nomination forms

Mahmud Kabore has picked up nomination forms to contest the position of Ashanti Regional Communication Officer of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Kabore said he intends to strengthen the party’s communication structures and equip communicators with timely and accurate information if elected.

Speaking to the Kumasi Mail after picking up his forms, Mahmud Kabore said his political involvement began at the grassroots level and had taken him through the branch, constituency, regional and national communication structures of the party.

He recalled serving as acting branch secretary following the death of the substantive branch secretary at Asuboasu L/A Primary School in the Sekyere Afram Plains area.

“I have passed through the grassroots of the party to the constituency level and worked for the party as a regional and national communication member,” he said.

Kabore said his experience working under various communication directors had given him an understanding of the challenges facing political communication.

“The time has come for me to take full responsibility for the Party’s Ashanti Regional Communications Team and bring to bear the wealth of experience, knowledge and lessons I have gathered over the years, from the national front to the constituency level. Working with all stakeholders, we shall build on the solid foundation laid by the Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi-led administration at the national level and the Lawyer Abass Nurudeen-led administration in the Ashanti Region. Together, we shall unite our communicators, strengthen our structures, amplify the Party’s message and make the Ashanti Region a stronger communications force for victory in 2028 and beyond,” he said.

Mahmud Kabore said he would build on the work of previous communication teams rather than discard their achievements.

“In Ashanti Region, I am coming to build upon what they have achieved for the party,” he said.

Key priorities

Kabore said his priorities would include improving coordination among the regional, constituency and branch communication structures and ensuring that communicators receive timely and reliable information.

Mahmud Kabore said communicators must be able to explain government policies and programmes clearly and respond to public concerns using verified information.

He also identified training as a priority, particularly in policy communication and the use of social media.

Kabore said he would seek to address negative perceptions of the NDC in the Ashanti Region through what he described as strategic communication.

He also highlighted the welfare of party communicators, saying their work should be supported with the necessary resources, information and organisational structures.

The contest forms part of the NDC’s internal processes ahead of preparations for the 2028 general elections.

Kabore is seeking the opportunity to lead the party’s communication team in the Ashanti Region.

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