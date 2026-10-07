Seyram Gadri picks form to contest for NDC’s Greater Accra Deputy Regional Communications Officer

Audio By Carbonatix
Vericaps Seyram Gadri, currently Deputy Communications Officer for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has picked nomination forms to contest for Deputy Regional Communications Officer for the the NDC in Greater Accra.
Mr Gadri submitted his forms on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, at about 11:45 a.m., formally joining the race for the deputy regional communications position.
He is also a member of the NDC’s National Communications Bureau and has served in various portfolios. According to Mr Gadri, his political journey began at the University of Ghana, where he served as President of Jubilee Hall and later as Deputy Communications Officer of the Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN).
He also served as a Branch Chairman within the Legon Electoral Area before progressing to the Greater Accra Regional Communications team and subsequently the National Communications Bureau.
He said his decision to contest the position is driven by his desire to take on greater responsibility and consolidate the efforts by his predecessors in respect of the party’s communications, organisation and mobilisation efforts in the region.
His campaign is anchored on: “Communicating Better, Organising Stronger, and Mobilising Smarter to Win Bigger,” with the slogan, “Tested. Focused. Ready to Serve.”
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