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Ashanti Region inland valley projects to add 289 hectares of irrigable land for 365 farmers

Source: Graphiconline.com  
  6 October 2026 11:56am
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Work has started on the development of two inland valley projects - water conservation schemes- in two communities in the Ashanti Region.

The beneficiary communities are Anunuso near Brofoyedu in the Sekyere East District and Waamu-Kumi near Barekese in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District.

They are expected to be completed in 18 months.

When completed, both projects would add a total of 289 hectares to the nation’s stock of irrigable land, which would benefit at least 365 farmers in the two communities and adjoining areas.

The projects form part of the development of selected inland valleys under a West Africa Food System Resilience Programme (FSRP), through an ‘Irrigation for Wealth’ module of the Feed Ghana Programme of the government.

Also, it is intended to guarantee year-round agricultural production, reduce perennial food shortages and price volatility that threaten market stability.

Under the programme, some 4,800 hectares, 3,700 hectares across four irrigation systems and 1,100 hectares across inland valley enclaves, would be rehabilitated.

The irrigation schemes are Kpong, Tanoso, Vea and Weta, while the inland valleys include Anunuso, Odaho/Odamu, Waamu-Kumi and Kawampe.

At separate sod-cutting events last Friday, the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, said the intervention was an important step toward improving the conditions under which farmers produce food and earn livelihoods.

“For the farming communities around the valleys, the value of this investment will be measured in reliable access to water, better harvests and more dependable outcomes,” he said, adding that “improving water management is, therefore, an investment towards stabilising rural livelihoods”.

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