ESPA cautions against five-kilometre spacing for waste transfer stations

Audio By Carbonatix
The Executive Secretary of the Environmental Service Providers Association (ESPA), Ama Ofori Antwi, has called for comprehensive stakeholder engagement and proper mapping before the government establishes waste transfer stations across the country.
She said although the proposal to locate stations at five-kilometre intervals had merit, applying that spacing without considering local conditions could create overcrowding and nuisance in surrounding communities.
Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, Mrs Ofori Antwi questioned whether sufficient land would be available for the proposed facilities.
She explained that landowners were unlikely to release properties for waste transfer stations, particularly where the facilities would be situated close to their homes or within their immediate surroundings.
Her comments came during a discussion on Ghana’s waste management challenges following proposals by the Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, to expand waste transfer infrastructure.
"The Honourable Minister wants a situation whereby every five kilometres, there will be a transfer station, it is impossible, it will be overpopulated and it will even become a nuisance, and the truth is you will not even get the land to do it," she said.
Mrs Ofori Antwi said the government should engage relevant stakeholders and map out suitable locations, allowing population density and the needs of communities to guide decisions.
She recommended prioritising densely populated areas, rather than relying on a uniform five-kilometre spacing to determine where stations should be built.
"That is why I am proposing that we should have proper stakeholder engagement and have the mapping. We will do mapping on the ground; where the densely populated areas require transfer stations, we will have them there," she noted.
The minister has given Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives 30 days to identify sites measuring at least one acre for waste transfer stations.
Announcing the directive on Saturday, October 3, 2026, during a National Sanitation Day exercise at Rawlings Park in Accra, Mr Ayariga said the facilities would form part of an integrated approach to waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling.
Latest Stories
-
ECG network fault leaves several Lower Manya communities without power
2 minutes
-
Banda targets tourism boom with new facilities
4 minutes
-
Gender Minister urges dialogue as teachers’ strike threatens School Feeding Programme
12 minutes
-
Diminutive SHS 1 student in viral video is 16, not underage – Adanwomase SHS clarifies
13 minutes
-
‘He who pays the piper calls the tune’ – Baah-Nuakoh hits back at proposed GFA dissolution
24 minutes
-
Kotoko, Hearts afraid to speak up because of relegation – Alhaji Grunsah
24 minutes
-
When the street becomes the opposition: Africa’s New Democratic reality
27 minutes
-
CPP warns money is turning Ghana’s politics into an ‘auction’
35 minutes
-
Sparqlyn wins three big honours at 2026 Golden Stars Awards
38 minutes
-
BoG to tighten banks’ credit risk controls as private-sector lending surges 35.5%
41 minutes
-
‘Vibes The Movie’ lands on Amazon Prime Video in US, UK
42 minutes
-
ESPA cautions against five-kilometre spacing for waste transfer stations
42 minutes
-
Amangoase residents raise GH¢100,000 to bring electricity to their community
44 minutes
-
Rex Omar takes Black Star Experience to World Music and Tourism Festival in Kinshasa
46 minutes
-
Four reportedly injured in three-vehicle crash at Sofoline flyover
47 minutes