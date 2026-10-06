‘Vibes The Movie’ lands on Amazon Prime Video in US, UK

Ghanaian storytelling is travelling further as Vibes The Movie makes its Amazon Prime Video debut in the United States and United Kingdom. Fans in both regions can now enjoy the film, marking a new chapter in its journey from Ghanaian cinemas to international home screens.

Written and directed by Nicholas “Big Ghun” Nartey and produced by PB Studios Africa, Vibes The Movie brings the world of Obolo Tui and Lil Pui into a feature-length adventure. Big Ghun and Jeffrey Nortey lead a cast that includes Clemento Suarez, Aaron Adatsi, Feli Nuna, Giovani Caleb and Krymi Music.

Blending rap, comedy and heartfelt drama, the film follows two friends determined to escape humiliating jobs with low pay and build a better life. Their search for a breakthrough takes them through a series of unpredictable business ventures, testing their friendship, resilience and belief in themselves.

Beneath the laughter is a relatable story about ambition, survival and the courage to keep going.

The international release follows a growing record of recognition. Vibes The Movie received an Outstanding Achievement Award at the February 2026 session of the American Motion Pictures Festival and won Comic Movie of the Year at the 2026 Ghana Comedy Awards.

Its festival journey has also included Best Feature Film at the December 2025 BLACK Feedback Film Festival, within the WILDsound festival network.

More recently, the film earned nominations for Best African Film and Best Ghallywood Film at the 2026 Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival in Canada, whose tenth anniversary awards ceremony took place in September.

These honours place the production within a wider international conversation about African cinema.

For Ghanaian audiences abroad, the Prime Video release offers an opportunity to reconnect with familiar humour, language and the energy of home. For new viewers, it opens the door to a distinctly Ghanaian story with themes that cross borders.

According to the production team, a wider worldwide release is expected soon, with further availability announcements to follow.

In the meantime, audiences in the United States and United Kingdom can search for Vibes The Movie on Amazon Prime Video and experience the laughs, music and hustle now.

From the streets of Accra to screens abroad, the vibes keep moving.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.