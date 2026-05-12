‘Vibes the Movie’ lands prestigious TINFF 2026 nomination

Ghanaian cinema continues to break boundaries as Vibes The Movie has secured an official nomination at the prestigious Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF) 2026.

The latest international recognition marks another proud moment for Ghana and stands as a strong testament to the creativity, originality and global appeal of Ghanaian storytelling.

Directed by Big Ghun and starring Jeffrey Nortey, Vibes The Movie evolved from the hugely successful social media series in which the beloved characters Obolo Tui and Lil Pui captured the hearts of millions with their unique blend of rap, comedy and relatable stories centred on the everyday struggles and ambitions of Ghanaian youth.

The film has already brought honour to Ghana on the international stage, most recently winning an Outstanding Achievement Award at the American Motion Pictures Festival in the United States. The Chronicle noted that the film was recognised for its originality, craftsmanship and storytelling impact among a competitive pool of global entries.

Now, with a nomination at TINFF in Canada, Vibes The Movie continues its remarkable journey from the streets of Accra to some of the world’s most respected film platforms.

The nomination highlights the growing global appreciation for authentic African stories and reinforces the significant mark Ghanaian filmmakers are making in international cinema.

As Vibes The Movie flies the Black Star high in Toronto, Ghana celebrates yet another cultural achievement that showcases the country’s talent, resilience and storytelling excellence to the world.

Congratulations have poured in for the entire Vibes The Movie team for making Ghana proud once again.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.