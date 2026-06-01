‘Let’s be positive about the squad’ – Jordan Ayew urges patience with Black Stars

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana captain Jordan Ayew has appealed to supporters to remain patient with the Black Stars, insisting the team is making progress despite a difficult run of results.
The Leicester City forward acknowledged the disappointment of recent defeats but believes some of the team's performances have shown encouraging signs ahead of future competitions.
“We know we have lost four games, but if you look at the performances, some we did well and some we didn’t do well,” Ayew said during Ghana’s presser ahead of their friendly with Wales.
“I will always remember the Germany game as an encouraging one. Against Austria, for me, it was not a 5-1 game, but sometimes that's football.”
The Black Stars have faced criticism from fans following a series of underwhelming results, but Ayew says the team must now focus on the future rather than dwell on past setbacks.
“The past is the past. It is a new chapter and we just need to focus on what is ahead of us and obviously take the first step,” he added.
“I know Ghanaians and I know the country because I am Ghanaian. I know we take things a bit too personal, but I think we all need to be patient, relax and be positive about the squad.”
Ayew's comments come as Ghana continues preparations for upcoming international assignments, with the captain urging supporters to rally behind the team as it embarks on a new phase under the current technical setup.
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